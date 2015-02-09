The Show Before the Show: Episode 158
Mets' Alonso discusses hot start in first month with Binghamton
By MiLB.com Staff | May 3, 2018 1:20 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Three Strikes (5:40)
- Tyler and Sam start the show by looking back at April and picking the best prospect performers of the first month of the season.
- Strike Two deals with Minor Leaguers who might not have been on either co-host's radar at the start of the season but emerged with strong starts.
- Finally, pitchers Mike Soroka (Braves) and Fernando Romero (Twins) were both promoted to the Majors to make their big league debuts this week. Tyler and Sam talk about what got both right-handers there and what their promotions mean for both the prospects and their organizations.
Peter Alonso interview (26:20)
- The Mets' No. 4 prospect is off to one of the hottest starts in the Minors, hitting .393/.490/.762 with eight homers in 23 games for Double-A Binghamton. Alonso talks about what's allowed him to get off to that hot start, why he's put up better power numbers in the pros than in college and how close he feels to the Majors following recent comments by Mets general manager Sandy Alderson.
Ben's Biz Banter (45:12)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill discusses his first road trip of the season -- to Delmarva and Bowie on Friday and Saturday -- as well as his recent stories on May the Fourth promotions across the Minors and New Orleans's connection to IFC's Brockmire.
Wrapping up (1:00:36)
