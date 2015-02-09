The Show Before the Show: Episode 159
P-Nats' Keister discusses Soto, Kieboom, breakout candidates
By MiLB.com Staff | May 10, 2018 12:55 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Three Strikes (1:30)
- Top prospects like Austin Riley, Stephen Gonsalves and Juan Soto have already earned early promotions to the next level. Which other big names could be on the move to new Minor League clubs soon? Tyler and Sam have answers in Strike One.
- It's been a rough week on the injury front with Mauricio Dubon, Nate Pearson and Jake Burger all going down. The guys discuss where the prospects and their teams go from here. (Note: this episode was recorded before news broke that No. 2 Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome will undergo Tommy John surgery.)
- Strike Three has the guys revisiting preseason picks for this year's Joe Bauman Home Run Award, given to the Minor Leaguer with the most dingers in a season, and checking in with the current leaders. (Basically, it's an opportunity to talk about how crazy Franmil Reyes has been for Triple-A El Paso.)
Tripp Keister interview (21:38)
- The manager of the Class A Advanced Potomac Nationals calls in to talk about two of Washington's top prospects -- Juan Soto and Carter Kieboom -- as well as potential breakout candidates like Telmito Agustin and Gabe Klobosits.
Ben's Biz Banter (38:07)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill breaks down his first two road stops of the 2018 season: Class A Delmarva and Double-A Bowie. Ben also discusses his piece on Ryan Ripken, a first baseman with Delmarva and the son of Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr.
Wrapping up (50:23)
