The Show Before the Show: Episode 161
Red Sox prospect Chatham discusses health, 2018 success
By MiLB.com Staff | May 24, 2018 1:30 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Recommended reading
- Nats' Soto getting call to Majors
- Rays' Adames heading to Majors for debut
- Angels' Adell heading to Cal League
- Twins' Gordon promoted to Triple-A
- Toolshed: Getting aggressive on the farm
- About Last Night: Trenton Thunder, May 18, 2018
- RIP Miss Babe Ruth, Greensboro Grasshoppers canine icon
- On the Road: Lehigh Valley wants LeBron
Three Strikes (1:40)
- Just last week, Tyler and Sam were talking about how Nationals prospect Juan Soto would be in Double-A Harrisburg for the long haul. Since then, the 19-year-old outfielder has jumped right to the Majors. The co-hosts open the show by talking about what happened to get Soto the ultimate promotion and what he can do in Washington.
- Soto's move to the big leagues wasn't the only notable promotion this past week. Top-100 prospects Willy Adames, Nick Gordon and Jo Adell all climbed the ladders of their respective organizations. Tyler and Sam break down which of these promotions are the most notable.
- Finally, Adell's move to Inland Empire is just one of a series of promotions made by the Angels in recent weeks. What's behind that, and what does it mean about the improvements to the Los Angeles system? The guys tackle this in Strike Three.
C.J. Chatham interview (18:41)
- The No. 10 Red Sox prospect is off to an impressive start with a .319 average, 12 extra-base hits and an .811 OPS in 30 games between Class A Greenville and Class A Advanced Salem. Chatham talks to Sam about coming back from the hamstring injuries that plagued his 2017 season and what he studied in the offseason to make sure he'd hit the ground running in 2018.
Ben's Biz Banter (34:56)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about his trip to Double-A Trenton and his recent story on Triple-A Lehigh Valley's attempts to woo LeBron James into signing with the IronPigs this summer. This segment also features an update on last week's challenge to Minor League broadcasters to celebrate the royal wedding by doing an inning with a British accent.
Wrapping up (54:33)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More