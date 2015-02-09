The Show Before the Show: Episode 163
Yankees first-rounder Seigler talks from Draft room before pick
By MiLB.com Staff | June 7, 2018 1:00 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Three Strikes (3:15)
- The Major League First-Year Player Draft began Monday, and Tyler and Sam begin this week's show by talking about what stood out in the early rounds of the 2018 edition.
- In Strike Two, the guys the Draft's most surprising picks.
- Moving the focus back to the Minor League Baseball regular season, Strike Three deals with some of the 2018 All-Star rosters that were announced in the last week. Tyler and Sam break down what excites them about the Midwest, Florida State and Southern League All-Star Games.
Anthony Seigler interview (38:12)
- Before he was taken 23rd overall by the Yankees, switch-hitting catcher Anthony Seigler talked to Sam from the Draft room at MLB Network Studios about his choice in outfit that evening, his ambidextrous nature and his experience handling top pitchers with Team USA.
Ben's Biz Banter (44:36)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill discusses Triple-A Syracuse's tribute to the Brannock device and his recent story on a book about Minor League team name origins.
Wrapping up (58:18)
