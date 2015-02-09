The Show Before the Show: Episode 164
Cards' Knizner discusses becoming top-10 catching prospect
By MiLB.com Staff | June 14, 2018 1:30 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Three Strikes (9:27)
- Tyler and Sam open the show on a down note with the news that No. 2 overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will miss four weeks with a strained tendon in his left knee. The guys discuss what the injury means for arguably the Minor Leagues' best hitter in the first half of the 2018 season.
- All-Star announcement season continued this past week with the Texas League, Carolina League and California League all revealing their midsummer classic rosters. The cohosts break down why the Texas League All-Star Game might be the best of the bunch this year.
- Finally, 2018 short-season leagues begin play over the next week. Sam offers some prospects he'll be watching closely in the lower circuits starting Friday.
Andrew Knizner interview (31:49)
- The Cardinals' No. 5 prospect talks about his climb from being a seventh-round pick in the 2016 Draft to his current spot as one of the best catching prospects in baseball. He also breaks down how catching helps his offensive ability and how he views himself in the St. Louis backstop hierarchy behind Yadier Molina and Carson Kelly.
Ben's Biz Banter (50:59)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill is back for his weekly podcast segment before he hits the road to visit Minor League stadiums in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Ben previews that trip and also has the details on the Staten Island Pizza Rats, Wisconsin Brats and Beer City Bung Hammers.
Wrapping up (1:05:23)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast.