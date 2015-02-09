The Show Before the Show: Episode 169
Giants' Anderson discusses Futures Game, promotion, trade
By MiLB.com Staff | July 19, 2018 2:15 PM
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Three Strikes (4:13)
- The Futures Game took place on Sunday with many of the game's top prospects sharing the same field in Washington. Sam was there and recaps what he saw in a 10-6 U.S. win over the World team.
- The Futures Game is also more than just an exhibition. It's a chance for the prospects to show off their skills on a big stage. The guys break down which big names made the most of the opportunities.
- Finally, it's Trade Deadline season across baseball. This latest podcast episode was recorded before prospects Yusniel Diaz and Francisco Mejia were traded to the Orioles and Padres, respectively, but in Strike Three, the co-hosts offer up picks for prospects who could benefit the most from being dealt.
Shaun Anderson interview (21:53)
- The Giants' No. 7 prospect calls into the show on the day he was officially promoted to Triple-A Sacramento to talk about his move to the Pacific Coast League, his Futures Game appearance and his view from a player's perspective after being traded from the Red Sox system around this time last year.
Ben's Biz Blog (38:35)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill calls in from Charlotte to provide updates on his road trip through the southeast, including his stories from his stops in Kissimmee, Daytona, Jacksonville and Augusta.
Wrapping up (55:24)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast.