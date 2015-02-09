The Show Before the Show: Episode 171
Hearn tells story of deadline deal from Pirates to Rangers
By MiLB.com Staff | August 2, 2018 1:10 PM
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Three Strikes (2:34)
- The Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline passed at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday with many prospects moving to new organizations. Tyler and Sam open the show with a discussion about which farm systems improved the most.
- It's not just organizations as a whole that can find themselves in new situations post-deadline. Sometimes the prospects themselves can benefit in big ways by changing teams. The guys talk about which players fit that bill in Strike Two.
- Several of the game's top 100 prospects received internal promotions this past week, and the co-hosts break down which callups are the most meaningful.
Taylor Hearn interview (16:26)
- Hearn was dealt from the Pirates to the Rangers for reliever Keone Kela. The newest No. 7 Texas prospect reveals the full story on how he found about the trade and also goes deep on his roots in the Lone Star State, his growth from being a thrower to a pitcher and how a previous trade helped him deal with this latest transaction.
Ben's Biz Banter (39:03)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about his conversation with Braves legend Dale Murphy in Bristol and previews his upcoming trips throughout the northeast.
Wrapping up (49:22)
