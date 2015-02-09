The Show Before the Show: Episode 173
D-backs' Chisholm discusses power, Bahamian background
By MiLB.com Staff | August 16, 2018 3:20 PM
Three Strikes (4:34)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Eloy Jimenez have both torn up the Triple-A International League since arriving at the Minors' highest level, and yet they're both likely to finish the season without a Major League promotion. Should that be the case?
- There are several fun Minor League division races coming down to the wire with just a few weeks left in the season. Tyler and Sam present their favorites.
- The Joe Bauman Home Run Award race is heating up with multiple sluggers trying to take the top spot on the Minor League home run leaderboard. The co-hosts handicap the chances of power hitters like Bobby Dalbec, Seuly Matias and Peter Alonso.
- Foul ball: After the guys recorded the opening segment, No. 95 overall prospect Shane Baz was dealt from the Pirates to the Rays as the player to be named later in the Chris Archer deal. Sam breaks down the deal and what it'll mean for Baz and the Rays system as a whole.
Jasrado Chisholm interview (27:03)
- No. 2 D-backs prospect Jasrado Chisholm joined the podcast to talk about how he's taken to Class A Advanced Visalia so easily, what he's done to break out in the power department and what it was like to grow up as a baseball player in the Bahamas.
Ben's Biz Banter (48:06)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about his trip across New York Harbor to Class A Short Season Staten Island as well as upcoming excursions to Williamsport and State College.
