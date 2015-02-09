The Show Before the Show: Episode 175
Cease joins podcast to discuss big season in White Sox system
By MiLB.com Staff | August 30, 2018 1:00 PM
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Three Strikes (3:35)
- Major League active rosters are set to expand on Saturday to include any members of organizations' 40-man rosters. The guys open the show by talking about which top prospects should be heading up to the Majors and which will not.
- End-of-season All-Star lists continue to pour in, so for Strike Two, Sam discusses what stood out to him about the Southern League and Florida State League award-winners.
- Finally, this is the last podcast of the 2018 regular season, and the playoffs will begin before next week's episode. The guys preview which Minor League postseasons they're most looking forward to following.
Dylan Cease intervew (24:12)
- The White Sox shut down their No. 5 prospect after he threw 124 innings between Class A Advanced Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham. Shortly afterward, Cease joined the show to reflect on his big season, the development of his breaking pitches and his time with the Sox and the Cubs.
Ben's Biz Banter (42:45)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about his recent crab-filled trip to Aberdeen and previews his excursions to Colorado Springs and Grand Junction. After those two, Ben will have visited all 159 active Minor League ballparks.
Wrapping up (1:03:51)
