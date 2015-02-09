The Show Before the Show: Episode 176
Benjamin Hills goes deep on journey that ended with ballpark 159
By MiLB.com Staff | September 7, 2018 12:45 PM
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast.
Three Strikes (3:03)
- The 2018 Minor League regular season ended this week, and while it's still fresh in their minds, Tyler and Sam offer their thoughts on how the campaign will be remembered.
- The postseason is just beginning for most Minor League circuits, so the guys give their picks for prospects who could benefit most from a strong playoff run.
- Finally, Arizona Fall League rosters were released last week. Tyler and Sam offer a very brief preview of the teams and prospects they'll be watching closely this autumn.
Ben's Biz Extended Banter (22:58)
- Benjamin Hill, MiLB.com's business and culture reporter, has now visited all 159 active Minor League parks. This week, Ben goes long about his journey and what he's learned from sea to shining sea. Of course, he also talks about his final two visits of the season to Colorado Springs and Grand Junction.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.