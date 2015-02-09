The Show Before the Show: Episode 177
Astros' Beer joins show after winning CAR title with Buies Creek
By MiLB.com Staff | September 13, 2018 1:30 PM
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Three Strikes (3:12)
- The Minor League playoffs are in full swing or even over in some cases. Tyler and Sam begin this week's show with a recap of their favorite playoff games so far, including a crazy comeback, a no-hitter and a balk-off.
- Moving onto Strike Two, the guys discuss the rough news that No. 2 White Sox prospect Michael Kopech has a torn ulnar collateral ligament that could force him to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss all of the 2019 season.
- Finally, the offseason is just a week away, but even though the first syllable might be "off," certain prospects won't be able to treat the next few months as a break. The co-hosts talk about which prospects will need to make the most of the winter.
Seth Beer interview (27:04)
- The Astros' No. 7 prospect calls into the show fresh off his title run with Class A Advanced Buies Creek to discuss his adjustment to pro ball, his incredible run through college at Clemson, his defensive plan going forward and his embrace of his last name.
Ben's Biz Banter (50:33)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about his piece on Colorado Springs' Rai Henniger, who survived a fireworks accident while working for the club, and answers questions submitted via Twitter.
Wrapping up (1:13:47)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More