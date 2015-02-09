The Show Before the Show: Episode 180
Rangers' Thompson joins show to talk instructs, Petco homer
By MiLB.com Staff | October 4, 2018 11:30 AM
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Three Strikes (8:50)
- Tyler and Sam open the show by evaluating which of the 10 playoff teams benefited most from their farm systems on their routes to the postseason.
- Along those same lines, the guys turn to which farm systems are best prepared to help those same 10 clubs in 2019 and beyond.
- It's Organization All-Stars season! The lists for the D-backs and Braves are already out with 28 more to come. Tyler and Sam note what stood out to them in the Arizona and Atlanta systems.
Bubba Thompson interview (36:45)
- The Rangers' No. 9 prospect joins the show to discuss his trip to the instructional league, his game-winning home run at Petco Park, the lessons he learned from his first full season and the story behind his name.
Ben's Biz Banter (54:09)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about the finalized list of affiliation changes for the 2019 season and why this cycle wasn't as unusual as it may have seemed.
Wrapping up (1:08:25)
