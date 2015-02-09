The Show Before the Show: Episode 181
Tyler, Sam preview MILBYs, AFL; Ben presents top promos
By MiLB.com Staff | October 11, 2018 12:25 PM
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Recommended reading
- 2018 MiLBYs categories, nominees
- Schemes and dreams at Promo Seminar
- Toolshed: 2018 AFL roster rankings
MiLBY breakdown (2:50)
- The annual MiLBY Awards are here and awaiting your votes! Instead of the typical Three Strikes, Tyler and Sam open this week's show by going through the major MiLBY categories and nominees, including those for Top Offensive Player, Top Starting Pitcher and Top Defensive Player presented by Terminix.
Ben's Biz Banter (32:19)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill was responsible for selecting the MiLBY nominees for Promo of the Year and joins the podcast to discuss the reasoning behind his 10 picks. He also previews his upcoming series on the process of making a 2019 Minor League promotion.
Arizona Fall League preview (53:08)
- The 2018 Arizona Fall League season has begun, meaning top prospects like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Forrest Whitley are back in action. The guys spend the third segment offering their takes on the circuit's biggest storyline, which players have the most to prove and which could surprise.
Wrapping up (1:06:18)
