The Show Before the Show: Episode 183
Royals' Lee joins before Fall Stars Game; Ben talks Trash Pandas
November 1, 2018 4:00 PM
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Recommended reading
Intro (0:00)
- With Tyler out this week, Sam runs through the latest MiLBY winners and tells you how can get in touch with the show this offseason.
Khalil Lee interview (7:17)
- The Royals' No. 2 prospect calls into the show to discuss his Arizona Fall League stint, his upcoming trip to the Fall Stars Game and how optimistic he is about the future of the Kansas City system.
Ben's Biz Banter (23:53)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about the Rocket City Trash Pandas' new logos and the "Ben's Best" series focusing on his favorite stadiums and food from each of the six levels of Minor League Baseball.
Listen to The Show Before the Show podcast.