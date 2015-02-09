The Show Before the Show: Episode 190

By MiLB.com Staff | January 4, 2019 11:45 AM

Batting Around: 2020 vision sees new parks

• Downs, Gray sent to Dodgers in blockbuster Three Strikes (1:40) • Tyler and Sam ring in the new year with some resolutions for American League farm systems in 2019.

• In Strike Two, the hosts turn to their resolutions for National League systems over the next 12 months.

• This is the first show since the holiday break, and just before things went quiet, the Reds and Dodgers pulled off a blockbuster trade that sent prospects Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray to Los Angeles. Sam breaks down the deal from last month. Brady Singer interview (23:42) • The Royals' top prospect Ben's Biz Banter (43:29) • MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill discusses his Batting Around piece on new Minor League stadiums slated for 2020 and to share some of his own Minor League-related resolutions for 2019. Wrapping up (1:07:00)

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

