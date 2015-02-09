The Show Before the Show: Episode 191

By MiLB.com Staff | January 10, 2019 4:50 PM

• 2019 Prospect Projections: AL East rookies

• 2019 Prospect Projections: NL East rookies

• Report: A's think Murray will enter NFL draft

• A promotion takes shape in Charleston Three Strikes (2:35) • It's time to look at the season ahead, and that's exactly what MiLB.com's 2019 Prospect Projection series does. The guys start in the AL East, where Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is expected to be one of the game's best hitters (rookies or otherwise) right away when he reaches the Majors.

is expected to be one of the game's best hitters (rookies or otherwise) right away when he reaches the Majors. • In Strike Two, Tyler and Sam move to the NL East projections, exploring whether Victor Robles is capable of replacing Bryce Harper should the former Washington outfielder sign elsewhere.

is capable of replacing should the former Washington outfielder sign elsewhere. • It's also the time of year when clubs announce non-roster invitations to Major League Spring Training camps. The co-hosts suggest several non-obvious prospects they'd like to see get opportunities in Arizona and Florida this spring.

Sam jumps in with quick thoughts on the late breaking news that the A's expect Kyler Murray to enter this year's NFL Draft and the possibility that he won't become a Minor Leaguer after all. Gavin Lux interview (27:03) • The Dodgers' No. 4 prospect calls in from Los Angeles to talk about his offseason work, his breakout 2018 season, his Wisconsin roots and whether he's a better Double-A hitter than one of his athletic heroes. Ben's Biz Banter (45:22) • MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about his series on Charleston's making of a promo and his take on specialty holidays like National Cap Day and National Bobblehead Day. Wrapping up (56:00)

