The Show Before the Show: Episode 192

January 17, 2019

• Pop Culture at the Ballpark, 2019 Anniversaries Edition Three Strikes (1:36) • There was big baseball and football news when A's No. 4 prospect/Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray announced that he would declare for the NFL draft. Tyler and Sam open the show with their takes on Murray's situation and what moves are ahead for the talented athlete.

announced that he would declare for the NFL draft. Tyler and Sam open the show with their takes on Murray's situation and what moves are ahead for the talented athlete. • MiLB.com's Prospect Projections rolled on this week with American League Central rookies. Sam talks about why Eloy Jimenez will be one of the game's most exciting young talents when he debuts with the White Sox this season.

will be one of the game's most exciting young talents when he debuts with the White Sox this season. • The Red Sox used the No. 7 pick in the 2013 Draft to take Trey Ball as a pitcher. Almost six years later, the club is looking to make him a two-way player. The guys discuss the possibilities in such a scenario as told through Gerard Gilberto's story for MiLB.com.

as a pitcher. Almost six years later, the club is looking to make him a two-way player. The guys discuss the possibilities in such a scenario as told through Gerard Gilberto's story for MiLB.com. • Foul ball: The guys check in on how Padres top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. is doing in the Dominican Winter League. Hint: Very, very well. Bobby Bradley interview (37:43) • Cleveland's No. 7 prospect calls into the show from Arizona to talk about his addition to the 40-man roster, how offseason moves might have helped his Major League opportunities, his trip to the Rookie Career Development Program and his prodigious power. Ben's Biz Banter (53:55) • MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about his pieces on Minor League team stalwarts and pop-culture anniversaries that could serve as 2019 promotions across the Minors. Wrapping up (1:11:59)

