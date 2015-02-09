The Show Before the Show: Episode 193
Braves' Muller opens up about 2018 breakout, Driveline workouts
By MiLB.com Staff | January 25, 2019 1:45 PM
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review "The Show Before the Show" on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Listen to the latest episode »
Recommended reading
- • Martinez, Mussina, Rivera recall MiLB road
- • Toolshed: Mussina lived up to hype early
- • 2019 Prospect Projections: NL Central rookies
- • Talent from Team USA '17 taking over pros
- • Mariners acquire Long in three-way trade
- • A turtle takes to the skies in Daytona
- • Bringin' Defunct: 16 Minor League ballparks that are no longer active
Three Strikes (2:45)
- • The Baseball Hall of Fame announced this week that Mariano Rivera, Mike Mussina, Roy Halladay and Edgar Martinez will join Lee Smith and Harold Baines in Cooperstown's Class of 2019. Tyler and Sam open the show by talking about the paths those four took through the Minors.
- • Prospect Projections roll along with the NL Central this week. In Strike Two, Sam talks about what Nick Senzel could bring to the Reds in their bid for contention.
- • Strike Three takes us to Tyler's story about the World Cup-winning Team USA club from 2017 and its impact on the pro scene -- 10 of its players were drafted in the first round last year.
- • Foul Ball: Sam breaks down the Sonny Gray trade that saw prospects Shed Long (Mariners) and Josh Stowers (Yankees) head to new clubs.
Kyle Muller interview (33:44)
- • The Braves' No. 12 prospect calls into the podcast to talk about what went into his breakout 2018 season, why he was disappointed with his performance the previous year and how he's working with Driveline to improve.
Ben's Biz Banter (51:46)
- • MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill discusses his pieces on a plane branded for the Class A Advanced Daytona Tortugas and the 16 ballparks he's visited that are no longer affiliated with a Minor League club.
Wrapping up (1:15:30)
Listen to The Show Before the Show podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More