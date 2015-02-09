The Show Before the Show: Episode 195

By MiLB.com Staff | February 8, 2019 11:15 AM

• 2019 Prospect Projections: NL West rookies

• Batting Around: New and improved for 2019 Three Strikes (3:50) • The Phillies and Marlins pulled off one of the biggest trades of the offseason with All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto going to Philadelphia for catcher Jorge Alfaro , prospects Sixto Sanchez and Will Stewart and international signing pool money. Tyler and Sam break down the deal, focusing on Sanchez's potential and the impact this has on Philly's Major League present and Miami's long-term future.

• Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Spring Training next week. For Strike Two, the co-hosts select their favorite pitcher-catcher pairing within the same farm system. (Hint: Tyler and Sam agree on this one.)

• The Toolshed series on Prospect Projections ended this week with a look at NL West rookies. Sam discusses why the Padres should rely heavily on young talent in 2019 and why a young trio of Fernando Tatis Jr. , Luis Urias and Francisco Mejia could push the club's window of contention forward. Ben's Biz Banter (25:11) • MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about his latest Batting Around piece on ballpark improvements coming in 2019, a full week in promotional announcements and Class A Kannapolis' potential name change for the 2020 season. Wrapping up (52:59)

