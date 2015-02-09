The Show Before the Show: Episode 197
Nationals' Sharp talks life as a sinkerballer, dunk contest dreams
By MiLB.com Staff | February 21, 2019 11:50 AM
Three Strikes (2:05)
- • The baseball world received big news when it broke that All-Star infielder Manny Machado will sign a 10-year deal with the Padres. Tyler and Sam open the show with a discussion on how the free-agent deal will affect prospects in the San Diego system.
- • MiLB.com's Farm System Rankings series continued this week with a look at pitching strength. Sam goes over the top 10 organizations and talks about how close the top two teams were.
- • With the Oscars coming Sunday, the guys pitch movies they'd like to see about Minor League players.
Sterling Sharp interview (28:43)
- • The Nationals' No. 9 prospect calls in from Spring Training in Florida to talk about his development as a sinkerballer, the use of video to improve his pitching, his wish list for a Minor League dunk contest and his road through three colleges before going pro in 2016.
Ben's Biz Banter (46:20)
- • MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about changes in Minor League attendance, his own hopes for a Minor League movie and a connection between Chattanooga and the K-pop band BTS that went viral this past week.
Wrapping up (1:04:26)
Listen to The Show Before the Show podcast.