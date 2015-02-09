The Show Before the Show: Episode 197

By MiLB.com Staff | February 21, 2019 11:50 AM

Listen to the latest episode » Recommended reading • Farm System Rankings: Pitchers (10-1)

• Let the gains begin: MiLB's most improved

• Chattanooga celebrates J-Hope's birthday Three Strikes (2:05) • The baseball world received big news when it broke that All-Star infielder Manny Machado will sign a 10-year deal with the Padres. Tyler and Sam open the show with a discussion on how the free-agent deal will affect prospects in the San Diego system.

will sign a 10-year deal with the Padres. Tyler and Sam open the show with a discussion on how the free-agent deal will affect prospects in the San Diego system. • MiLB.com's Farm System Rankings series continued this week with a look at pitching strength. Sam goes over the top 10 organizations and talks about how close the top two teams were.

• With the Oscars coming Sunday, the guys pitch movies they'd like to see about Minor League players. Sterling Sharp interview (28:43) • The Nationals' No. 9 prospect Ben's Biz Banter (46:20) • MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about changes in Minor League attendance, his own hopes for a Minor League movie and a connection between Chattanooga and the K-pop band BTS that went viral this past week. Wrapping up (1:04:26)

Listen to The Show Before the Show podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View Less