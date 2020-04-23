Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review "The Show Before the Show" on iTunes. The podcast is also available via

Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.

Intro (0:00)

MLB The Show 20 Super Prospect Showcase Showdown Draft (1:55)



With baseball on pause, Sam and Tyler are turning to the virtual space to get their prospect fixes -- and now there are bragging rights on the line. On this week's show, the hosts go back and forth in a draft to build prospect-only rosters in the video game MLB The Show 20. Sam's squad will line up as the Rocket City Trash Pandas, while Tyler's will make up the Hartford Yard Goats. The two teams will square off, featuring commentary from both MiLB.com writers, on the Minor League Baseball podcast site MiLB YouTube page

Benjamin Hill provides details on how fans can join the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers still bringing fireworks

Every baseball fan has heard of Babe Ruth. MiLB.com's Andrew Battifarano joins this week's podcast to talk about his Minor League counterpart Buzz Arlett