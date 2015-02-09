 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
The Show Before the Show: Episode 255

Astros' Lee discusses first Spring Training, brief water polo career
Korey Lee produced a .730 OPS over 64 games with Class A Short Season Tri-City in 2019. (Tri-City ValleyCats)
12:00 PM EDT

Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review "The Show Before the Show" on iTunes. The podcast is also available via Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to [email protected]. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

Intro and MLB The Show 20 Showdown recap (0:00)

  • As promised, Tyler and Sam commentated over an MLB The Show 20 simulation of a game played between their two handpicked prospect teams last Tuesday. They recap the action and one of the two cohosts uses his time to claim full bragging rights.


Korey Lee interview (8:15)
  • No. 8 Astros prospect Korey Lee talks about what he's doing to stay in baseball shape, what he expected going into last year's Draft, how water polo may have prepared him to be a catcher and how he has reacted to being a video-game standout in MLB The Show 20.

Ben's Biz Banter (27:08)

MiLB.com's Josh Jackson (38:48)
  • The Fort Worth Cats may be lost to the Texas League history books, but Josh dusts them off to reveal a Cats tapestry that includes Rogers Hornsby, Duke Snider and Bobby Bragan.

Wrapping up/Nationwide Prospect Fun Fact (53:04)

