Mud Hens' Burrows maintains spotless ERA

The Tigers No. 6 prospect allowed three hits and struck out five without a walk over 6 1/3 scoreless frame in the Mud Hens' 7-5 win over the Tides in 11 innings Thursday night at Harbor Park. In Burrows' four-inning International League debut last week, the right-hander allowed a lone unearned run against the Bats.

Beau Burrows hasn't lost a step since making the jump to Triple-A Toledo this season. And his perfect ERA bears that out.

Video: Burrows notches fifth strikeout for Mud Hens

A 10-pitch first inning got Burrows cruising early Thursday. He didn't allow a hit until Orioles No. 16 prospect DJ Stewart grounded a single to right field in the fourth. The 22-year-old faced the minimum through six because a double play wiped Stewart off the basepaths. Burrows was lifted in the seventh after Stevie Wilkerson and Anthony Santander singled and his pitch count climbed to 93.

The first-round pick out of a Texas high school in 2015 has climbed steadily through Detroit's system. Burrows made 26 starts and threw at least 134 innings the past two seasons. He struck out 127 batters while posting a 10-9 record with a 4.10 ERA for Double-A Erie last season.

In the ninth, Detroit's No. 25 prospect Zac Houston on the mound in the ninth gave up a two-RBI triple to second-ranked Baltimore prospect Ryan Mountcastle, who scored the tying run on a single by Jace Peterson after righty Eduardo Paredes entered the game.

After both teams added two runs in the 10th, Tigers No. 22 prospect Daniel Woodrow singled home two runs in the 11th and Paredes (1-1) pitched a perfect frame to close out the game.