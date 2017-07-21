Toolshed: Sizing up trade market for sellers

It's those clubs, and those like them, that we'll focus on in this week's Toolshed. While the rest of the baseball world keeps its eye on what Major League contenders will be doing before July 31, we'll look at which farm systems could be in line for big improvements.

It's already been an active trade season, and it's not yet the final week of July. Since July 13, the Yankees, Nationals, Cubs, D-backs and Mariners have swung big deals in attempts to improve their Major League clubs before the stretch playoff runs in August and September. Meanwhile, the White Sox, Tigers and A's have dealt away big-league talent to beef up their Minor League farm systems.

First, a quick reminder of what went down last season. The Yankees saw their farm system become one of the best in the game when they acquired top-100 prospects Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier and Justus Sheffield in deals involving Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller. The Brewers made a similar jump, picking up Lewis Brinson and Luis Ortiz in a deal with the Rangers around Jonathan Lucroy and Jeremy Jeffress. The A's added some solid arms in Jharel Cotton, Grant Holmes and Frankie Montas from the Dodgers for rentals Josh Reddick and Rich Hill, who eventually signed with their new club.

So don't sleep on selling clubs and their ability to pick up talent at the deadline. The White Sox have already proven that this summer, adding three top-100 prospects (Eloy Jimenez, Blake Rutherford, Dylan Cease) in the past two weeks. It's unlikely any seller will come close to building a system close to Chicago's, which has 10 top-100 prospects now, and none lower than Zack Collins at No. 68, but here are some teams that could give their farms a boost over the next 10 days.

Oakland Athletics

The A's already shown they're willing to deal by sending relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to the Nationals for reliever Blake Treinen and prospects Sheldon Neuse and Jesus Luzardo, who rank at No. 11 and No. 15, respectively, in Oakland's system per MLB.com. But even bigger returns are possible or perhaps even likely.

Start with the infielders. All-Star first baseman Yonder Alonso is enjoying a career year, especially in the power department, and seemingly perennial trade deadline target Jed Lowrie has rebounded from a down 2016 to be a useful second baseman. While Alonso is the better player right now, he's only signed through the end of the season, while Lowrie has a cheap $6 million team option for 2018, making him likely more valuable in trade talks.

It's still unlikely that either brings back the type of big return that could alter the outlook of a solid A's system. For that to happen, the A's would need to deal top starting pitcher Sonny Gray, who won't become a free agent until after the 2019 season. After a stumble in 2016, the 27-year-old right-hander is looking like himself again in 2017, especially lately with a 1.62 ERA and 27 strikeouts in his last five starts (33 1/3 innings). Gray's return would likely rival that of Jose Quintana's, which sent top-100 prospects Jimenez and Cease and two others to the White Sox, if not exceed it given Gray will only be hitting arbitration this offseason. The Astros have been linked of late, and they could be a good match with six top-100 names from which to choose.

The A's have some strong pieces in Franklin Barreto, A.J. Puk and Matt Chapman, but a deal involving Gray could make that system much more enticing, should Billy Beane be willing to go all in on a rebuild.

Detroit Tigers

Just how crazy do the Tigers want to get this trade deadline? They've already dealt outfielder J.D. Martinez, but he was a rental who returned three OK infield prospects -- only one of which ranked among the top 10 in a down D-backs system.

Impressive left-handed reliever Justin Wilson (2.75 ERA, 35.5 percent strikeout rate) seems like the likeliest name to be moved from the Motor City, and considering he's also controllable through 2018, he could return a solid package, especially given the high value placed on relievers. There also could be a bidding war with so many clubs reportedly interested in the southpaw that the price could go even higher.

The Tigers' system could use the help. Matt Manning is the organization's only top-100 prospect, though it has seen solid seasons from Christin Stewart, Beau Burrows and Kyle Funkhouser. Alex Faedo was another solid pickup in the Draft. Another big name could push this farm system in an interesting territory.

If the Tigers want to kick-start a rebuild, they'll give serious consideration to dealing Justin Verlander. But what could they get for him? Verlander's in the midst of a down year with a 4.54 ERA, 111 strikeouts and 55 walks in 117 innings and is still owed $56 million over the two seasons after this one with a $22 million vesting option for 2020. He also has a no-trade clause. A club willing to give up major prospects for the 34-year-old right-hander would have to believe he can be around a four-win pitcher again to make such a deal worth it, unless Detroit's willing to throw in money.

The Cubs and Brewers are the two names being bandied about the most in rumors, and of the pair, Milwaukee has the more enticing prospects with which Detroit could build a system. That would mean the previously rebuilding Brewers pushing their chips in early on what was a rebuild of their own. There's every chance Verlander could be too expensive or not good enough to be moved for a quality return at this point. If he is traded, his prospect price might be one of the most revealing of this deadline period.

San Francisco Giants

San Francisco and selling haven't gone together in quite some time, but there might never be a better time for the Giants to make calls. The big club sits more than 20 games below .500, well out of the NL West and Wild Card races, and the farm system is certainly short on bright spots with its top-100 prospects either struggling (Tyler Beede) or injured (Christian Arroyo). No one expects the Giants to be down for long, but if they have a chance to beef up the farm for that more prosperous future, they should jump at it now.

The rumor du jour right now is that speedster and all-around utilityman Eduardo Nunez could be moved before July 31. Again, that's another rental, and with Nunez performing just above replacement-level, he's unlikely to return a package that would move the needle much for the Giants. Reliever Hunter Strickland would represent a step up, considering (a) he's been quite good (1.85 ERA, 24.3 percent) and (b) he won't become a free agent until after the 2021 season.

The biggest return on a player the Giants could actually move -- no, Buster Posey and Madison Bumgarner aren't going anywhere -- is starter Jeff Samardzija. The 32-year-old right-hander has been better than his 4.86 ERA, as evidenced by a 3.51 FIP, 26.4 percent strikeout rate and 2.7 percent walk rate. He's also well on his way to eclipsing 200 innings for the fifth straight season. Teams looking for starting pitching know that. They also know he's signed for $18 million each season through 2020, making him controllable but also on the expensive side. Still, starters of Samardzija's quality don't come along often, and if the Giants decide they're willing to cut bait, a deal involving their No. 2 starter would go a long way in helping add talent to a down system.

Cincinnati Reds

To little surprise, the Reds' rebuild has continued in 2017, and they wouldn't mind turning some of their pending free agents into longer-term assets. Starter Scott Feldman and reliever Drew Storen fit the bill, though Feldman has recently hit the disabled list with right knee inflammation.

The more interesting move could involve Zack Cozart, who is enjoying a breakout All-Star season before hitting free agency this winter. As of Thursday, he was hitting .321/.400/.566 with 11 homers in 71 games. Those numbers would normally make Cozart an interesting trade candidate, but there are few contenders with a need at shortstop. The Reds would reportedly like to keep Cozart with an extension, but the 31-year-old is likely more willing to see what he'd get on the open market. The Reds could be between a rock and a hard place with Cozart.

Closer Raisel Iglesias and his 1.55 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings would be the biggest asset Cincinnati could deal, and considering he's signed through 2020 on a team-friendly deal, he could bring back an Andrew Miller-sized package or bigger. But general manager Dick Williams told The Cincinnati Enquirer that they're not trying to shop the native of Cuba in the hope he can be part of the next good team in the Queen City.

The Reds have had a fairly strong system for years now, and it's gotten even stronger with recent Draft picks Nick Senzel and Hunter Greene entering the mix. Getting someone to pay a solid price for Cozart would make it a little stronger. Getting talked into selling Iglesias for a massive price could make it one of the strongest in the game.

San Diego Padres

In a similar boat to the Reds, the rebuilding Padres could make a solid system even better by dealing a controllable reliever. Unlike Cincinnati, San Diego seems much more willing to play ball.

ESPN.com's Buster Olney wrote earlier this week that the Padres are "absolutely intent" on trading All-Star left-hander Brad Hand, who has posted a 2.25 ERA and 32.1 percent strikeout rate in 43 appearances (48 innings) as of Thursday. That'd be enough to get something of note back, but any potential package for Hand goes up considering he's under team control through 2019. What Chapman and Miller were to the 2016 deadline, Hand could absolutely be for the 2017 version.

Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe already graduated full-time to the Majors this season, and the Padres would love to add pieces to a mix that includes talent like top-100 prospects Anderson Espinoza, Cal Quantrill, Adrian Morejon, Luis Urias and Fernando Tatis Jr. A few more big prospect names would likely secure San Diego's place as a top-five system.