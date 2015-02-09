D-backs' Thomas earns promotion to Visalia

The top D-backs prospect was promoted to Class A Advanced Visalia on Saturday after ripping up the the Midwest League for Class A Kane County.

Thomas, MLB.com's No. 63 overall prospect, led the league with an .872 OPS and ranked third with a .312 batting average in 91 games. He notched eight homers, seven triples, 21 doubles, 48 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 43 walks and scored 63 runs in 353 at-bats during his first season at the Class A level. The outfielder has commited two errors in 184 chances, good for a .989 fielding percentage.

Video: Kane County's Thomas doubles for the cycle

On July 2 against Peoria, the left-handed hitter collected a career-high five hits, falling a homer short of the cycle. He didn't wait long to complete that cycle, accomplishing the feat the very next night against the Chiefs as he went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

A 2018 second-round pick out of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Thomas put together quite a first year at the Rookie level last season, batting .395/.463/.858 in 56 games across the Arizona and Pioneer leagues.

The left-handed hitter is the son of Allen Thomas, the longtime director of conditioning for the Chicago White Sox who spent two seasons in the Minor Leagues. His father is a resource for the 19-year-old when it comes to the game.

"Definitely having him is a great thing," the younger Thomas said. "He always sends me a text saying, 'Hey, you need to do this if you want to be in the big leagues.'"

Kristian Robinson, the D-backs' second-ranked prospect, was promoted from Class A Short Season Hillsboro to fill Thomas' roster spot in Kane County. In 44 games in the Northwest League, the 18-year-old outfielder had a .319/.407/.558 slash line with nine long balls, one triple, 10 doubles, 35 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and 29 runs scored. He led the circuit in RBIs and was second in homers, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS.