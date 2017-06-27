G-Braves' Albies, Franco combine for seven hits

The big day for the infield duo backed Braves No. 18 prospect Lucas Sims (6-3), who matched a career high with 11 strikeouts.

Atlanta's top prospect matched a career high with four RBIs by going 3-for-5 with a triple and a run scored. But Carlos Franco stole a share of the spotlight with two homers and four runs scored on a four-hit night in Triple-A Gwinnett's 11-4 thumping of Toledo.

Anybody who thought an 0-for-5 Sunday was going to cool off Ozzie Albies for a long period of time learned otherwise Monday.

Gameday box score

Albies -- MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect -- boosted his slash line to .277/.327/.433, and his seven three-baggers put him one behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Dustin Fowler for most in the International League.

MiLB include

Even in Sunday's hitless game, Albies scratched out a walk, and the 20-year-old second baseman has reached base in 24 straight games dating back to May 25. Monday's game marked his seventh multi-hit performance of June, and the four RBIs matched a career hight set with Class A Rome against Hagerstown on May 8, 2015.

Video: Ozzie Albies triples in two runs during four-RBI game

The Curacao native poked an RBI single up the middle off Drew VerHagen (5-5) in the third inning, then socked a run-scoring triple to center field off the Toledo starter the next inning. With one out and the bases loaded in the fifth, the switch-hitter plated two with a knock to center against left-hander Kyle Ryan.

Franco, who also homered Sunday and has five over 33 IL games this season, led off the second with his first dinger of the game to left-center, then singled to left in the fourth. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter tagged Ryan again in the fifth with a homer to right-center. Franco also drilled an opposite-field single in the sixth off Logan Kensing.

Video: Gwinnett's Franco homers for the second time

Catcher Miguel Gonzalez, making a relief appearance, got Franco to fly out to deep left in the eighth.

Video: Gwinnett's Sims matches career high with 11th K

Sims gave up three runs on his seven hits and a walk over six innings. His previous 11-strikeout outing was on April 28, 2016 in Toledo. The 23-year-old righty has fanned a circuit-leading 92 over 86 frames, and he's amassed a 3.98 ERA across 15 starts this year.

Ninth-ranked Tigers prospect JaCoby Jones clubbed his sixth home run of the season for the Mud Hens.