Tides' Sisco scores career-high four runs

Sisco, who singled and walked three times, reached base safely five times for the third time in his career.

The top-ranked Orioles prospect continued that trend Monday when he scored a career-high four runs and belted a solo homer to lead Triple-A Norfolk to a 10-2 win over Durham at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The first two months of the season weren't good to Chance Sisco, but he's shifted into high gear since the calendar flipped to June.

The 2013 second-round pick finished May hitting .243, but since has racked up eight multi-hit efforts in June to raise his average 41 points. He's thrived against the Bulls this month, collecting nine hits in five meetings.

Sisco started with walks in his first two plate appearances against No. 2 Rays prospect Brent Honeywell. Following Pedro Alvarez's leadoff dinger in the fourth inning, MLB.com's No. 87 prospect lined Andrew Kittredge's 0-1 offering into center for a single. He came home later in the frame on Luis Sardinas' groundout.

After working the count full and fouling off two pitches against Jeff Ames in the sixth, Sisco belted the eighth pitch of the at-bat over the right-field wall for his third long ball of the year.

Sisco drew a four-pitch walk in the eighth and scored two batters later on Drew Dosch's double to left.

After a four-game stint in the International League last year, the Corona, California native has settled in through 54 contests with the Tides this season. He's amassed a .284/.363/.400 slash line.

Dosch finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs, while Sardinas drove in four runs with two singles. Chris Dickerson and Mike Yastrzemski collected two hits apiece as Norfolk finished with 16.

Top-ranked Rays prospect Willy Adames and Patrick Leonard had two hits for the Bulls.

Honeywell (6-6) was pulled from the game by the team trainer after yielding six runs on eight hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.