Cubs' Jimenez homers on three-hit night

Jimenez reached base four times on the night and scored three times, the first time this season he crossed the plate more than once in a game.

MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach's seventh straight win, a 9-3 victory over Carolina, on Thursday night at TicketReturn.com Field.

After becoming a breakout star in 2016, Eloy Jimenez got a late start to this year's campaign due to a shoulder injury and also missed time with a tweaked hamstring. He's been making up for lost time.

A first-inning flyout to right field against Freddy Peralta was the lone out recorded by Jimenez on the night. The Cubs' top prospect walked in the fourth before doing most of his damage against Carolina's bullpen.

Left-hander Quintin Torres-Costa relieved Peralta -- who allowed one run and struck out seven in five innings -- to start the sixth. Jimenez led off the frame with a single to center and he scored on the pitcher's throwing error two batters later to cut the Mudcats' lead to 3-2.

Jimenez singled against in the seventh off right-hander Conor Harber and scored on another throwing error, this time by shortstop Luis Aviles. With the Pelicans ahead in the eighth, 7-3, Jimenez blasted Harber's first pitch deep to right for a two-run homer to score Daniel Spingola, the only other Myrtle Beach starter with a multi-hit game.

The three-hit game marked the first of the season for Jimenez, who had 10 outings with at least three hits in 2016 -- including three four-hit performances. He entered 2016 with four three-hit games in his first two Minor League seasons.

The 20-year-old outfielder went 19 games this year without amassing three hits, matching his longest drought from last season. Since coming back from his hamstring injury, Jimenez amassed three multi-hit games between May 25 and June 3.

Spingola collected two hits, walked twice and scored twice, while Jesse Hodges' three-run homer in the sixth put the Pelicans ahead for good.

Brewers No. 2 prospect Corey Ray hit a two-run homer, his fourth this season, for the Mudcats.