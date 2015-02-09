Eloy smacks first Triple-A homer

The top White Sox prospect hit his first Triple-A homer and drove in two runs to rally Charlotte past Toledo, 5-4, on Sunday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark. Jimenez completed his first multi-hit effort with the Knights with an RBI single that snapped an eighth-inning tie.

Highly touted Eloy Jimenez made his long-awaited arrival in the International League on Thursday. Three days later, he provided another glimpse into what has made him one of the Minor Leagues' top players.

Video: Jimenez smacks first Triple-A homer for Charlotte

Playing his fourth game since his promotion from Double-A Birmingham, Jimenez sent an 0-2 pitch from former first-round pick Phillippe Aumont over the center field fence in the first inning for a solo shot. He lined to second base in the third and popped to first in the sixth before coming through with the decisive hit in the eighth.

With Jose Rondon on third following a leadoff triple, Jimenez dropped a single to center against right-hander Zac Reininger to drive in his second run of the game and as a Knight.

MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect has more than held his own during his brief stint at Triple-A. Jimenez has reached safely in all four games he's played with Charlotte and is batting .308/.438/.538. The 21-year-old left Birmingham with a .317/.368/.556 slash line, 27 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs in 53 games. At the time of his promotion, he led the Southern League in slugging percentage, ranked second in batting behind Jackson's Kevin Medrano and sixth in RBIs, despite playing at least 12 fewer games than any of those ahead of him.

Gameday box score

Jimenez missed the first two weeks of the season with a mild strain of his left pectoral muscle suffered during Spring Training. The injury did not keep him from being named Southern League Player of the Month for April after he led the circuit in hits (40), total bases (71), extra-base hits (18), doubles (11), slugging (.664) and OPS (1.082). He also earned a spot on the All-Star team and went 1-for-3 in his home ballpark of Regions Field.

MiLB include

Jimenez was acquired from the Cubs on July 13, 2017 in the deal that sent veteran hurler Jose Quintana to the North Side of Chicago.

Former Olympic speedskating silver medalist Eddy Alvarez belted a two-run homer and Alex Presley went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Knights.

Rehabbing White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez allowed a hit and a walk with one strikeout over three scoreless innings. Gregory Infante (2-3) earned the win, working around a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in two shutout frames.

Tigers No. 5 prospect Christin Stewart hit a two-run homer, his IL-leading 14th, in the seventh for the Mud Hens.