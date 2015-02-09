Knights' Robert hits two towering homers

The top White Sox prospect belted a pair of long home runs, plating three runs, in Triple-A Charlotte's 8-2 win over Columbus at BB&T Park. It marked his fourth game with at least two taters this season, and his third with the Knights.

The righty-hitting center fielder flew out to left field against rehabbing Major League All-Star Corey Kluber in the first inning. But after Chicago's No. 4 prospect Nick Madrigal walked against right-hander Jared Robinson to lead off the third, Robert pulverized a homer to left-center that one-hopped the scoreboard. It was his 10th roundtripper with the Knights.

MLB.com's No. 5 prospect struck out swinging in the fourth and flew to left in the sixth before coming up with one out in the eighth against veteran catcher Dioner Navarro. Robert demolished Navarro's 1-2 knuckleball off the top of the scoreboard in left-center, his 25th overall for the season.

The native of Havana, Cuba, had been held hitless in his previous 11 at-bats after notching first four-hit game in Triple-A on Thursday. Despite his .257 average in 15 August games, the 2019 Futures Game selection has a .303/.357/.606 slash line with nine homers, 32 runs, 25 RBIs and seven steals in 32 games since his promotion from Double-A Birmingham on July 9.

Robert was named the top star at this year's Southern League All-Star Game after batting .314 with 27 extra-base hits -- including eight home runs -- 43 runs, 29 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 56 contests for the Barons. The 22-year-old started the season with 19 games at Class A Advanced Winston-Salem, hitting .453 with eight big flies, 24 RBIs and 21 runs to earn the Carolina League's Player of the Month award for April.

Overall this season, Robert is batting .334 with 64 extra-base hits, 96 runs, 78 RBIs and 36 steals.