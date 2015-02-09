Rockies' Rodgers placed on 10-day IL

Colorado rookie Brendan Rodgers is batting .224 with seven RBIs in 25 Major League games. (David Monseur/MiLB.com)

By Duane Cross / MiLB.com | June 27, 2019 12:26 AM

Top Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. The rookie infielder injured his shoulder during last weekend's series against the Dodgers. Colorado manager Bud Black said the 2015 Draft first-rounder felt some discomfort after a throw and "the soreness started to intensify," according to MLB.com's Chris Haft.

2019 MiLB include Rodgers made his Major League debut May 17 at Philadelphia and batted .224 with seven RBIs in 25 games. He was optioned back to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 15, then recalled to the Major Leagues on June 20. In 37 games with the Isotopes, he hit .350 with nine homers and 21 RBIs. After the 2018 season, in which MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect compiled a slash line of .268/.330/.460 with 17 dingers and 67 RBIs between Double-A Hartford and Albuquerque, the Rockies slated Rodgers for the Arizona Fall League. But after dealing with a shoulder issue down the stretch, the team opted to shut down the 22-year-old when the season ended. He was named an MiLB.com organization all-star three years in a row.

Duane Cross is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @DuaneCrossMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View Less