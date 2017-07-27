Rosario notches second four-hit game for 51s

Just four days after a stomach bug sent him to the hospital , the top Mets prospect extended his hitting streak to 16 games by going 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Triple-A Las Vegas' 8-7 loss to Nashville on Wednesday night.

"He's been playing well all season, so it was unfortunate that he was a little sick this past week," 51s manager Pedro Lopez said. "We kind of saw he was a little off in the first two games, but tonight, he had better at-bats and found good pitches to hit and was able to do some damage."

Rosario is hitting .417 (30-for-72) with 19 runs scored since his streak started June 27. The native of the Dominican Republic has reached base safely in 82 of 90 games with Las Vegas this season.

Video: Rosario logs another hit for the 51s

Gameday box score

After striking out against Jesse Hahn (1-0) in the first inning, Rosario singled to right field in the fourth. The 21-year-old legged out an infield single to short with one out in the fifth.

"To hit from the right side of the plate and beat those type of balls out, it's impressive," Lopez said.

In the seventh, Rosario lined an 0-1 pitch to center before completing his night with a run-scoring single to center in the ninth.

"Whenever he stays up the middle with his approach, you know he's on," Lopez added. "The main thing for him right now is to control the strike zone and have better at-bats, and make sure he's up the middle with his approach. We want him to get to know the zone a little better and he's doing well with it."

Rosario sports an .846 OPS with seven homers and 57 RBIs for Las Vegas. His 126 hits stand second in the Pacific Coast League behind second-ranked Mets prospect Dominic Smith with 139.

Rosario and Smith, who went 1-for-5 on Wednesday, have Mets fans clamoring for their arrival in Queens.

MiLB include

"Their names are out there and everyone is taking about them," Lopez said. "They know that, but they've stayed grounded. They know what they're going after and they are on a mission. They know they need to perform here to get to the next level and get better at whatever aspects they need to get better at. That's how they're looking at it. They aren't looking at it and thinking they should be in New York. They're trying to refine their tools and taking it one day at a time. I think that's why they've had so much success, because they're staying grounded."

Even with Rosario excelling, Lopez hopes MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect will continue to work on his plate discipline. Even though the 21-year-old sports a .371 on-base percentage, he's walked 21 times this season.

"The low walk rate is because he's working on controlling the strike zone more and more, which is the reason why he's here. His ability to get on base is because of his feet. If he hits the ball on the ground, he beats throws that most players aren't able to. He makes things happen and that's why he's having the season that he's having to this point," the skipper said.

Athletics No. 12 prospect Yairo Munoz drove in two runs for the Sounds.