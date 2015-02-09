Yankees' Florial fractures right wrist

The top Yankees prospect sustained a non-displaced right wrist fracture after colliding with the center field fence trying to make a catch in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays. He's expected to undergo further tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Estevan Florial has made a strong impression this spring, but it appears he could miss the start of the regular season.

In the eighth inning, third-ranked Blue Jays prospect Danny Jansen sent a fly ball to center that sent Florial to the wall. The 21-year-old leaped and failed to make the catch, hitting his right hand on the bottom of the wall. In the bottom half of the frame, he was removed in favor of Devyn Bolasky.

According to MLB.com, Yankees manager Aaron Boone described Florial's injury is "something minor" and said the tests on Monday are just a precaution.

Offseason MiLB include

Florial has impressed with a .355/.429/.516 slash line, three extra-base hits -- including one homer -- and four RBIs in 28 plate appearances with the big club. That follows a season in which MLB.com's No. 57 overall prospect batted .255/.354/.361 with three homers, 27 RBIs, 45 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 75 games with Class A Advanced Tampa.

Florial missed nearly two months last year after undergoing surgery to repair an injured hamate bone in the same hand. The native of the Dominican Republic hit .263 following the procedure, a 17-point improvement from the first half.