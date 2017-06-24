Top A's prospect Barreto headed to Majors

On Saturday, the A's announced the callup of top prospect and No. 44 overall prospect Franklin Barreto, a 21-year-old shortstop who's also logged significant time at second base. He takes the roster spot of Chad Pinder, who's been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

In the midst of a season when Athletics fans haven't had much to cheer about, there's cause for renewed excitement in Oakland.

Barreto opened the season as the second-youngest player in the Pacific Coast League (the Dodgers' Alex Verdugo was born a couple months after him), and batted .281/.326/.428 through 68 games with Triple-A Nashville. MiLB include

He hit .281/.340/.413 in the Double-A Texas League last year, bashing 10 homers and 25 doubles while stealing 30 bases over 119 games. That earned him an end-of-season promotion to the Sounds, and he was 8-for-19 (.421) with six extra-base hits in the PCL playoffs.

His performance has supported scouts' assessment that he'll develop into a strong hitter for average and power, and he also has above-average speed. His throwing arm rates a 60 on the 20-80 scouting scale.

A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Barreto signed with the Blue Jays at age 16 in 2012 and debuted in two Rookie-level circuits in the United States the next summer. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the Class A Short Season Northwest League in 2014, and he was a key piece of the five-player Josh Donaldson-Brett Lawrie swap that November.

Oakland promoted its No. 4 prospect -- Matt Chapman -- from Nashville to the Majors on June 15, but the 24-year-old third basman hit the 10-day disabled list with left knee cellulitis after seeing only four big league games. At 32-42, the A's are in last place in the American League West division, 17.5 games behind the Astros, who boast baseball's best record (50-25).