Top A's prospect Barreto headed to Majors
Middle infielder, No. 44 overall prospect, was batting .281 in PCL
By Josh Jackson / MiLB.com | June 24, 2017 12:13 PM ET
In the midst of a season when Athletics fans haven't had much to cheer about, there's cause for renewed excitement in Oakland.
On Saturday, the A's announced the callup of top prospect and No. 44 overall prospect Franklin Barreto, a 21-year-old shortstop who's also logged significant time at second base. He takes the roster spot of Chad Pinder, who's been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.
Barreto opened the season as the second-youngest player in the Pacific Coast League (the Dodgers' Alex Verdugo was born a couple months after him), and batted .281/.326/.428 through 68 games with Triple-A Nashville.
He hit .281/.340/.413 in the Double-A Texas League last year, bashing 10 homers and 25 doubles while stealing 30 bases over 119 games. That earned him an end-of-season promotion to the Sounds, and he was 8-for-19 (.421) with six extra-base hits in the PCL playoffs.
His performance has supported scouts' assessment that he'll develop into a strong hitter for average and power, and he also has above-average speed. His throwing arm rates a 60 on the 20-80 scouting scale.
A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Barreto signed with the Blue Jays at age 16 in 2012 and debuted in two Rookie-level circuits in the United States the next summer. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the Class A Short Season Northwest League in 2014, and he was a key piece of the five-player Josh Donaldson-Brett Lawrie swap that November.
Oakland promoted its No. 4 prospect -- Matt Chapman -- from Nashville to the Majors on June 15, but the 24-year-old third basman hit the 10-day disabled list with left knee cellulitis after seeing only four big league games. At 32-42, the A's are in last place in the American League West division, 17.5 games behind the Astros, who boast baseball's best record (50-25).
Josh Jackson is a contributor to MiLB.com.