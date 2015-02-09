Tatis continues to rake for San Antonio

The top Padres prospect homered in a 3-for-4 showing on Friday as Double-A San Antonio downed Midland, 3-0, at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The long ball was Tatis' 12th this season and the performance marked the ninth time in which he's recorded at least three hits.

In the home stretch of another productive month, all of the struggles that Fernando Tatis Jr. endured in April seem like a distant memory.

Video: Missions' Tatis Jr. launches solo homer

The 19-year-old shortstop batted .177 through his first full month in Double-A but turned a corner in May and has since hit at a .323 clip, earning an invitation to the Texas League All-Star Game. MLB.com's No. 5 overall prospect suffered through 13 hitless games in April but has hit safely in all but 11 games in May and June. The homer was his first since June 7 and the RBI his first since June 12.

"Well, in a big, big way, he's just changed his approach against pitchers," San Antonio hitting coach Raul Padron told MiLB.com following a four-hit effort on June 6. "He's stayed quiet at the plate and he's just trying to wait to get the pitch to hit."

Gameday box score

On Friday night, the native of the Dominican Republic whiffed on six pitches against Midland starter Parker Dunshee in the first inning. After Rod Boykin was plunked and caught stealing second base to start the third, Tatis got his revenge against the right-hander by lifting a solo shot over the fence in left field.

Facing Dunshee in the fifth, Tatis followed Boykin's single with one of his own. No. 13 Padres prospect Josh Naylor slapped a base hit to center, scoring Boykin before a throwing error by center fielder Skye Bolt allowed Tatis to trot home.

MiLB include

Tatis picked up another knock in his final at-bat in the seventh, this time blooping a 2-0 offering from reliever Trey Cochran-Gill into center field.

Naylor went 2-for-4 to improve his average to .310 through 72 games in the Texas League.

Left-hander Jerry Keel (6-2) earned the victory, yielding three hits and three walks while striking out five over 7 1/3 scoreless innings. Brad Wieck recorded a save with a perfect ninth and ranks second in the league with 10.