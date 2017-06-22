IronPigs' Crawford comes through in clutch

In his second game back from a groin injury, the top Phillies prospect tied a season high with four RBIs to spark Triple-A Lehigh Valley to a 6-3 win over Pawtucket at McCoy Stadium.

Frustrating as it may have been to this point, the 2017 season for J.P. Crawford still has some bright moments and the latest one came Wednesday.

The 22-year-old shortstop's lone hit in five at-bats proved to be the deciding factor after he cleared the bases with a double to left field to break a 3-3 tie.

The IronPigs headed into the final inning down by two runs against right-handed PawSox closer Ty Buttrey (0-1), but Logan Moore's RBI double to left and a bases-loaded walk by Pedro Florimon tied the score, setting the stage for MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect against righty Chandler Shepherd.

It was the fifth double of the season for Crawford and his first extra-base hit since May 30, when he raised his batting average to a season-high .208. The 2013 first-round pick collected his other RBI on a groundout in the third to get Lehigh Valley on the board. His previous four-RBI game came in a May 17 win over Rochester.

Sidelined from June 11-19, Crawford returned to the lineup Tuesday, going 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Pat Venditte (7-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief, while Pedro Beato worked around a leadoff double in the ninth to register his 22nd save for the IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley swept the three-game set and improved to a league-best 48-24.