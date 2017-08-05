Rehabbing Meadows collects four hits, four RBIs

Playing for the Gulf Coast League Pirates on Saturday morning, Meadows went 4-for-5 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Rookie-level Bucs to a 10-9 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

After consistent showings in the first three games of a rehab assignment, top Pittsburgh prospect Austin Meadows enjoyed an outburst in the fourth.

The No. 20 overall prospect hit the disabled list after straining his right hamstring while running out a grounder in a June 21 game for Triple-A Indianapolis against Toledo. He got back into action in the GCL on July 28, and he's had at least one extra-base hit in each of his four games there, going 7-for-13 (.538) with a homer, a triple and two doubles.

Batting third on Saturday, the 22-year-old left-handed hitter smacked an opposite-field single in the opening frame, moved from first to third on a Rodolfo Castro single and scored on a wild pitch.

After grounding out in the third, the speedy outfielder singled to right in the fifth. He plated a run with a base knock up the middle in the seventh, and slugged a game-tying, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.

He was replaced on defense in the top of the 10th, and Lolo Sanchez knocked in Victor Ngoepe in the bottom of the 12th with a walk-off sacrifice fly.

Making his professional debut, No. 29 Pittsburgh prospect Max Kranick allowed an unearned run, permitted a hit and a walk and picked up a strikeout over four innings.

Meadows, who boasts 60-grade hitting, running and fielding tools, batted .248/.313/.358 with 16 doubles, four homers and 10 steals through his first 64 International League games this season. He'd previously suffered two hamstring injuries -- one on his right leg that cost him a month last year, and one on his left leg that kept him out for three months in 2014.

The Georgia native added extensive yoga and cross-training to his regimen during the most recent offseason.