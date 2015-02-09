Curve's Keller tosses six scoreless innings

Pittsburgh's top prospect gave up two hits and matched his season high with eight strikeouts over six innings as Double-A Altoona blanked Reading, 4-0, at Peoples Natural Gas Field. It was his first scoreless outing since his season debut on April 8 against Akron.

Following an uncharacteristic start 12 days ago, Mitch Keller rebounded with an outing more befitting his usual standards. He put that subpar showing even further in the rearview mirror Wednesday night.

"The big key was throwing my secondary stuff for strikes," Keller said. "It kept hitters off my fastball and proved to be a big part of my night. Landing that secondary stuff will always make your fastball play better. Plus, I've been consistently able to use all three of my pitches, especially my changeup. I was starting to get a feel for it last year, but it's become a nice weapon for me against left-handers."

Keller (6-2) gave up a leadoff single to Malquin Canelo in the first inning, but after walking Zach Green to open the second, he set down 10 straight Fightin Phils until Cord Sandberg drew a one-out walk in the fifth. He escaped one batter later when Pirates No. 19 prospect Stephen Alemais started a slick double play to end the frame.

Keller ran into his only real trouble in the sixth when he allowed another base hit to Canelo and issued his third walk of the evening to Phillies No. 15 prospect Cornelius Randolph. The right-hander kept Reading off the board by striking out Deivi Grullon and getting Darick Hall to line to left on his 95th and final pitch.

"It's never easy going against Double-A hitters, but I've had more stressful outings," Keller said. "But everything was working. [Catcher Christian Kelley] and I had a really good gameplan going in and the defense played great behind me. That [Alemais] double play saved me from a first-and-third situation. If that play or others the guys made out there tonight weren't made, it could have been a whole different ballgame."

Keller has completed six innings in nine of his 11 starts, giving up three runs or fewer in each of those outings. MLB.com's No. 12 overall prospect lowered his ERA to 3.27 and his opponents' average to .226. He ranks third in the Eastern League with 63 strikeouts, two behind Bowie's Keegan Akin and Richmond's Shaun Anderson.

"Once you get through five innings, you're feeling good," the Cedar Rapids, Iowa native said. "But as starters, we all want to get through the sixth or seventh. When you get there, you feel like you really did your job and helped the team. It's a pride thing."

Selected out of Xavier University in the second round of the 2014 Draft, Keller has enjoyed a steady rise through the Minors. He reached Double-A last season and has gone 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings with the Curve.

"I know what to expect here after coming up last season," he said. "I know what I'm up against and I feel comfortable with my surroundings and everything that goes with it.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about Triple-A. It's your dream to keep moving and get to where you want to be. But half the battle is keeping your thoughts in the present. I need to dominate this level to get to the next, and then hopefully to the big leagues. You've got to think about where you're at if you want to succeed."

Bret Helton and Geoff Hartlieb worked around three hits and three walks, combining for four strikeouts over the final three frames to complete Altoona's third shutout of the season.

Kelley delivered a two-RBI double in the Curve's four-run first. Bucs No. 17 prospect Will Craig singled in a run, while 21st-ranked Jason Martin added two hits and a run.

Reading starter Elniery Garcia (0-5) surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings.