The Marlins got an excellent look at the future of the franchise during the first month of Spring Training. But the time has come for some potential stars of tomorrow to head back to the Minor League incubator.

Top 100 prospects JJ Bleday , Jazz Chisholm and Jesús Sánchez headline a group that was re-assigned from Major League camp on Tuesday. Marlins No. 7 prospect Lewin Diaz , 11th-ranked Jose Devers and No. 15 Jerar Encarnacion also were cut. Chisholm, Sanchez and Diaz -- all of whom are on Miami's 40-man roster -- were optioned to Triple-A Wichita, while the rest of the group was assigned to Minor League camp.

"These kids are all good kids that work hard," Miami manager Don Mattingly told MLB.com. "They have good habits. Some of them are a lot closer than the other ones, but even those are not that far away. They're right on the door. Some of them seem like they're trying to knock it down."

The three prospects headed for the Wind Surge -- all of whom were acquired in trades -- put together impressive springs. Although there's only 35 games of Triple-A experience among them, each has a realisitic shot of reaching the Majors this year.

Sanchez, the Marlins No. 4 prospect, had six hits, including a homer and a triple, in 12 Grapefruit League at-bats with three RBIs and five runs scored. Chisholm -- MLB.com's No. 66 overall prospect -- was 4-for-13 (.308) with a homer, double, three RBIs, five walks and four runs scored. Diaz batted .304 with two extra-base hits, four RBIs and four runs scored.

Bleday, the No. 28 overall prospect, and Encarnacion were the only homegrown prospects reassigned Tuesday.

Bleday had three singles, an RBI and a run scored in 13 at-bats this spring. The fourth overall pick in last year's Draft batted .257/.311/.379 with 11 extra-base hits and 19 RBIs for Class A Advanced Jupiter last season. Encarnacion also put together an stellar spring, hitting .429 with a pair of homers in nine games. The 22-year-old outfielder batted .276/.331/.425 with 16 homers at Class A Clinton and Jupiter in 2019.

Devers, part of the return in the Giancarlo Stanton swap with the Yankees in December 2017, went 3-for-15 with a pair of doubles this spring and is likely ticketed for Jupiter on Opening Day.

Top Marlins prospect Sixto Sanchez did not make a Grapefruit League appearance and was optioned to Wichita on Friday.