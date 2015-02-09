Reds' Senzel out for rest of season

The top-ranked Reds prospect will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday for a torn tendon in his right index finger that he suffered in Friday night's game with Triple-A Louisville, the parent club announced Saturday morning.

Penciled in as the second baseman Friday, Senzel recorded one putout in the first inning, fielding a ground ball before throwing out Norfolk's Garabez Rosa at first. Before his turn came up at the top of the order in the bottom half, the 22-year-old was removed from the game after suffering an apparent injury to his throwing hand and replaced by Hernan Iribarren.

"I don't think it was a bad hop," Reds manager Jim Riggleman said, according to MLB.com. "I think he did it throwing."

MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect had already missed over three weeks of action in May when he dealt with the lingering effects of vertigo. Even with the time on the disabled list, Senzel was putting together a strong campaign in the International League, hitting .310/.378/.509 with six homers and 25 RBIs. On Thursday, Senzel went deep twice in his first multi-homer game of 2018 and third of his professional career.

Video: Senzel goes yard again for Louisvile

"I feel like, since coming back, I've been hitting the ball good, taking some good at-bats. Some stuff's not falling here and there, I just try not to get frustrated," Senzel said June 9. "Before I went on the DL, I was swinging it good, too. But it was just one of those things where I had to shut it down," he said. "I knew it was coming. It had been there for a little and I had to get it taken care of."

For his career, the University of Tennessee product has a .314/.390/.513 slash line with 27 homers and 130 RBIs in 231 games. Riggleman said there was a chance that Senzel could have gotten a promotion to the Majors by the time the season was over, though the injury has put a move to Cincinnati on hold.

"Just hearing about his progress, you got a sense that he might be here before September and certainly in all liklihood in September, at least," the skipper said. "I am not sure where that stands now."