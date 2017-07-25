Padres' Gore fans six in second AZL start

San Diego's top prospect struck out six and surrendered one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings in the Rookie-level Arizona League Padres' 4-2 loss to the Mariners on Monday at Peoria Stadium.

After dominating in high school in North Carolina, MacKenzie Gore is quickly adjusting to professional baseball.

Gore (1-0) was virtually untouchable during his senior season at Whiteville High School, where he went 11-0 with a 0.19 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings. MLB.com's No. 29 prospect was selected third overall by the Padres in the June Draft and assigned to the Arizona League on June 25.

After allowing one hit and fanning two in two innings during his Minor League debut on July 17, Gore punched out Jack Larsen, Osmy Gregorio and Ryan Garcia in the first inning Monday.

In the second, the left-hander fanned Ryan Costello before getting Ismerling Mota to ground out to short. Caleb Eldridge struck out swinging, but took first on a wild pitch. Gore got Connor Hoover to bounce into a fielder's choice.

In the third, the 18-year-old set down James Lovett on strikes. DeAires Moses reached on a bunt single, but was picked off by Gore and eventually nabbed at second base. That ended the night for the 6-foot-3, 180-pound lefty, who was replaced by Carlos Rivera.

Through his first 4 2/3 professional innings, Gore has yielded two hits and a walk while striking out eight.

Hoover, a 21st-round pick, went 2-for-3 with a double, while Larsen had an RBI triple for the Mariners.