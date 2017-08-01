Padres' Gore penning impressive first chapter

"It's felt good to get going," Gore said after the game. "And I've put up zeros so far, so I can't complain. I expect myself to do great every time, I have high expectations for myself."

San Diego's top prospect allowed one hit and struck out five batters over four scoreless innings in the Rookie-level Arizona League Padres' 2-1 loss to the White Sox on Monday.

Box score

Through his first three outings, the 18-year-old southpaw has scattered three hits and a walk while striking out 13 batters over 8 2/3 shutout innings.

"I've been doing what I've always done. I'm not trying to change my game, I'm just trying to be me and throw strikes and not allow walks. That's been the main thing so far," he added.

Gore retired the first two batters he faced Monday before giving up a single to Alex Destino in the first inning. The third overall pick in this year's Draft stranded the left fielder at first by getting Adam McGinnis to roll one back to the mound.

MiLB include

Gore began a stretch of three consecutive 1-2-3 innings with a strikeout and two groundouts in the second. He recorded another K in the third, before putting a bow on his outing with a pair of strikeouts sandwiched around a 4-3 ground-ball out in the fourth. Only two balls made it out of the infield against the North Carolina native.

"It's what I expect out of myself. It's my job to put zeros [on the board] and that's what's going to help us get the win," Gore said. "I've just focused on going out there and doing my job. When they take the ball from, that's when I'm done. I don't really think about having limited time on the mound, I just go do what I'm here to do."

The Padres are handling Gore's introduction to professional baseball carefully. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound lefty made his professional debut in a two-inning effort on July 17. He followed that up by recording six punchouts in 2 2/3 innings on July 24.

"It has felt good to get my feet wet and know what the games are like," Gore added. "I've had a lot of people around me help out. The Padres are a great organization and have been doing a great job to help me get adjusted to professional baseball. I've got a lot of work to do and I want to get better at everything. Every day, I'm working hard to get better."