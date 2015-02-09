Mariners' Lewis promoted to Double-A

Seattle promoted Kyle Lewis from Class A Advanced Modesto to Double-A Arkansas on Saturday as the system's crown jewel continues to rise through the Minor League ranks.

The 23-year-old batted .260/.303/.429 with five homers and 32 RBIs in 49 games this season. A knee injury delayed the start of his 2018 campaign by five weeks.

"Just working my way through that, I didn't get to have Spring Training this year," Lewis told MiLB.com earlier this week. "So that kind of set me back a little bit. But I've been able to work through it and make the most out of it."

In 2017, Lewis hit .257 across two levels while helping the Nuts capture the California League title. Last week, the 2016 No. 11 overall Draft selection participated in the Futures Game, where he went 0-for-1 with a walk and scored a run.

"For me, it's been a long road," Lewis admitted. "Anytime that I can kind of come back and have some success, it's satisfying for me. It's been a tough stretch.

"Coming back from that [injury] and being able to do well enough to be picked is just some reassurance to keep going and keep working. It does get better at some point, so that's exciting."

Earlier Saturday, the Mariners lost their fifth-ranked prospect, Braden Bishop, for the season. The 24-year-old was hit in the arm by a pitch Thursday. He batted .284/.361/.412 with eight long balls and 33 RBIs with the Travelers this season, earning Texas League Player of the Month honors for June.