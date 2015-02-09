Four-gone conclusion for Vlad Jr.

MLB.com's top overall prospect singled twice, walked twice, drove in one run and scored another as Triple-A Buffalo beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6-4, to earn a split of Saturday's doubleheader at PNC Field.

Five games into his stint at Triple-A, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seems to be making the right adjustments.

Video: Guerrero singles in a run for Buffalo

The son of newly minted Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero is not only hitting well but continuing to show precocious strike zone awareness, having walked seven times while striking out twice. He's hitting .364/.579/.455 since a promotion from Double-A New Hampshire.

In Saturday's opener, Guerrero was 0-for-2 but walked once. In the second game, the 19-year-old walked in the first inning against Raynel Espinal (6-2). Two innings later, the right-handed hitter stroked a line drive the opposite way to score Billy McKinney, who tripled, as part of a five-run outburst for the Bisons.

Guerrero walked again in leading off the fifth, then hit a hard ground ball to left to cap his evening.

The Eastern League All-Star is 4-for-11 since joining the Bisons, with both of his strikeouts coming in his second Triple-A game on Wednesday against Lehigh Valley.

Overall, Guerrero is leading the Minors in hitting at .399. He spent the most of the season with New Hampshire, where he began the year as the youngest player in Double-A. He led the Eastern League with 83 hits, 60 RBIs, a .667 slugging percentage, 136 total bases, 30 extra-base hits and 18 doubles before going on the disabled list with a strained patellar tendon in his left knee. He missed more than a month, then went 10-for-29 before joining his father in Cooperstown and moving on to Buffalo.

Scouts have compared Guerrero to Edwin Encarnacion and another righty slugger.

"Miguel Cabrera is probably the best comparison because he has juice and also uses the whole field," New Hampshire hitting coach Hunter Mense told MiLB.com in May. "He has excellent barrel-to-ball skills and command of the strike zone. I realize that's a pretty lofty comparison."

Blue Jays No. 23 prospect Richard Urena homered to help make a winner of reliever Conor Fisk (3-4), who replaced starter Thomas Pannone. Toronto's 28th-ranked prospect went 4 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits.