Knights' Moncada turning his month around

The top-ranked White Sox prospect recorded his third multi-hit game in nine days, going 3-for-5 and falling a double shy of the cycle in Triple-A Charlotte's 9-4 loss to Durham on Friday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. He drove in two runs and scored three times.

For all the struggles Yoan Moncada went through in the first half of June, he's making up for them in a hurry.

Carrying a .312 average into June, MLB.com's top overall prospect hit a wall and fell into an 8-for-53 (.150) slump over the first half of the month.

"It's hard whenever a guy is hitting a ball on the nose and it goes right at a fielder. What do you tell him?" Knights hitting coach Andy Tomberlin said last week after Moncada went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs.

That four-hit effort seemed to turn the corner for the 22-year-old infielder, who's 12-for-31 since and has hit safely in six of seven games during the stretch.

Moncada led off Friday's game by flying to center field but grounded a single to right in the third before stealing second and scoring on a single by Nicky Delmonico.

The switch-hitter, batting from the left side, launched his ninth homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth off Bulls starter and Rays No. 26 prospect Hunter Wood.

Leading off the eighth, the Cuba native ripped a 2-1 offering from reliever Diego Castillo to center for his third triple of the year, leaving him a double away from the cycle. He struck out against Ryne Stanek to end the game.

The three-hit performance was Moncada's 20th multi-hit game of the season, with eight of them consisting of at least three knocks. He raised his batting average to .289 after it fell to a season-low .271 on June 15.

The Bulls offense was supplied by fifth-ranked Rays prospect Casey Gillaspie, Michael McKenry and Johnny Field, who drove in two runs apiece.