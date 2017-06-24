Knights' Moncada turning his month around
Top White Sox prospect goes 3-for-5, falls double shy of cycle
By Michael Peng / MiLB.com | June 24, 2017 12:07 AM ET
For all the struggles Yoan Moncada went through in the first half of June, he's making up for them in a hurry.
The top-ranked White Sox prospect recorded his third multi-hit game in nine days, going 3-for-5 and falling a double shy of the cycle in Triple-A Charlotte's 9-4 loss to Durham on Friday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. He drove in two runs and scored three times.
Carrying a .312 average into June, MLB.com's top overall prospect hit a wall and fell into an 8-for-53 (.150) slump over the first half of the month.
"It's hard whenever a guy is hitting a ball on the nose and it goes right at a fielder. What do you tell him?" Knights hitting coach Andy Tomberlin said last week after Moncada went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs.
That four-hit effort seemed to turn the corner for the 22-year-old infielder, who's 12-for-31 since and has hit safely in six of seven games during the stretch.
Moncada led off Friday's game by flying to center field but grounded a single to right in the third before stealing second and scoring on a single by Nicky Delmonico.
The switch-hitter, batting from the left side, launched his ninth homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth off Bulls starter and Rays No. 26 prospect Hunter Wood.
Video: Charlotte's Moncada hits two-run homer
Leading off the eighth, the Cuba native ripped a 2-1 offering from reliever Diego Castillo to center for his third triple of the year, leaving him a double away from the cycle. He struck out against Ryne Stanek to end the game.
Video: Charlotte's Moncada hits leadoff triple
The three-hit performance was Moncada's 20th multi-hit game of the season, with eight of them consisting of at least three knocks. He raised his batting average to .289 after it fell to a season-low .271 on June 15.
The Bulls offense was supplied by fifth-ranked Rays prospect Casey Gillaspie, Michael McKenry and Johnny Field, who drove in two runs apiece.
Michael Peng is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @MichaelXPeng. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More