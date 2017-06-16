Bichette amasses seven hits in two games

Bichette collected hits in six consecutive at-bats in the two games -- seven including his single in his final plate appearance Tuesday -- to raise his average to an even .400, the second-highest mark in the Minors. Top Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers began the day hitting a Minor League-best .404 with Class A Advanced Lancaster in the California League.

The 19-year-old went 7-for-8 with a homer, two doubles and five RBIs to spearhead Class A Lansing's doubleheader sweep of South Bend on Thursday.

Bo Bichette couldn't have dreamed up a better start to his professional career, now 76 games old with a career average better than .400.

Video: Lansing's Bichette smashes one

Bichette reached on an infield single in the first inning of the nightcap and opened the scoring with a two-run double to right field in the third. He struck out in the fifth to end his streak of seven straight hits before adding an RBI single to right in his final at-bat in Lansing's 6-1 win in the second game.

The strong night came on the heels of his 4-for-4 opening act in the first game, a come-from-behind 8-5 win for the Lugnuts. The Florida native singled to right, drove in a run with a double to center, hit a solo homer to left and lined a single to center to notch his third four-hit effort and his 28th multi-hit performance of the season.

"I'm really just trying to stay with my approach and my routine every day," the No. 5 Blue Jays prospect said. "I'm trying to be aggressive and watch how the pitchers attack me every day, but it's a tough thing to be aggressive and smart at the same time.

"I've had some good streaks before, but not against competition like this obviously. I'm learning a lot this year, and trusting myself a little more every day. I just want to keep getting better and continue to be the same player and person every day. Routines are king, so it's important to keep with it and learn as much as I can."

The son of former Major League All-Star Dante Bichette and brother of Yankees prospect Dante Bichette has hit safely in 23 of his last 24 games and leads the Midwest League in batting by 74 points over Tigers No. 30 prospect Jake Robson of West Michigan.

"It helps a lot," Bichette said of the support from his father and brother. "Seeing my brother go through the Minors and then also learning things from my dad has been so beneficial. If I have a bad game, I can just give either of them a call and talk about what my at-bats were like and how to improve upon them.

"I don't think I'd be able to do what I'm doing right now, if I didn't have my dad's lessons on how to approach the game. I've learned so much from him about what pitchers are trying to do and how to get into a solid routine. Both my dad and my brother have given me a huge edge to start my career. It's really a blessing." MiLB include

Bichette was named to the Midwest League All-Star Eastern Division squad on June 7. The Blue Jays' second-round pick in last year's Draft began his professional career by hitting .427 with 36 RBIs in 22 games for Rookie-level Bluefield in 2016. Through 76 career games, the 6-foot, 200-pound shortstop is batting .407 with 52 extra-base hits, 80 RBIs and 69 runs scored.

Blue Jays No. 25 prospect Yennsy Diaz allowed one run on three hits and three walks with a season-high eight strikeouts in his second outing of the season.