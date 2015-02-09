Bichette's perfect night lifts New Hampshire

Bo Bichette seems to have mastered the postseason in his second shot.

After going 1-for-11 for Class A Advanced Dunedin last year, Bichette has seven hits in his first eight at-bats this postseason. He went 3-for-3 with a walk and was hit by a pitch for a perfect night at the dish Thursday, scoring four runs as New Hampshire drubbed Trenton, 10-3, in Game 2 of the Eastern League semifinals at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

"Being aggressive and being athletic, I think I got away a bit from that this year," the 6-foot, 200-pound infielder told MiLB.com in July. "Recently, I've been trying just to kind of let myself be free, just trying to hit the ball and don't worry about mechanics."

The Fisher Cats can sweep the best-of-5 EL semifinal with a win in Game 3 on Friday night at Trenton, with Jordan Romano facing Nick Nelson, the Yankees' 18th-ranked prospect.

Video: Bo Bichette rips his third hit

The second-ranked Blue Jays prospect crossed the plate twice in the first two innings Thursday as the Fisher Cats broke out with five runs in the opening frames.