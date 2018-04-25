Jays' Bichette nets first two-triple game

Second-ranked Toronto prospect collected his first career two-triple game in New Hampshire's 9-4 win over Binghamton at NYSEG Stadium. The three-baggers were the eighth and ninth of Bichette's career and second and third of the season.

As one of the best hitters in the Minors, Bo Bichette is running out of firsts. Meanwhile, teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set a record for the Double-A Fisher Cats.

Video: 'Cats' Bichette smacks second triple

MLB.com's No. 13 overall prospect carried a nine-game hitting streak earlier this season and is batting .296 with a .798 OPS and 14 runs scored in his first 16 games in the Eastern League. Tuesday night's performance marked his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

After a homer from the game's first batter, Jonathan Davis, Bichette drove a fly ball to the gap in left-center field that deflected off the glove of Binghamton center fielder John Mora and bounced toward the corner for his first triple.

Gameday box score

His second triple came off Binghamton starter Andrew Church during a four-run seventh. The drive sent left fielder Tim Tebow to the wall, where he stumbled to the ground at the warning track after a leaping attempt to snag the ball on the fly.

Video: Fisher Cats' Bichette triples to center

The 20-year-old was driven in after both triples by top Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the first on a groundout to third and the next with a single on the ground through the left side.

Guerrero, the No. 3 prospect in baseball, registered his Eastern League-leading 19th RBI to set a Fisher Cats record in the month of April. The previous record had been held by Jake Fox, who plated 17 runs in the first month of the 2015 season.

The 19-year-old is batting .328/.395/.516 with eight extra-base hits in 64 at-bats.

The first-inning homer was the only hit in four at-bats for Davis, Toronto's No. 28 prospect, who finished the game with three RBIs. Cavan Biggio, who had gone yard in the three previous games, doubled and singled for New Hampshire to improve to .333 this season.

Tebow reached base four times with two singles, two walks and an RBI for the Rumble Ponies. The former Heisman Trophy winner is batting .250 through 14 Double-A games.