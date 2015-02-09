Jays' Biggio not content with '18 success

It's no surprise to find the reigning Eastern League MVP and Rookie of the Year back on the diamond in the Arizona Fall League. For a player nearing his first shot at the Major Leagues, the work never stops, even as the son of a Hall of Famer.

The one thing Cavan Biggio comes back to when he reflects on his stellar 2018 season is that he wants -- and expects -- to do it again.

"I think any player you talk to always has the highest expectations for themselves," Biggio said. "Looking back [on 2018], I wouldn't say I was surprised at the type of year I had. I'd say the number of homers I hit was a bit surprising, but I know I have that type of ability. Next year will be the same for me. I'm going to go out there and try to repeat what I did this past season, work hard and give the Blue Jays a reason to call me up to the big leagues."

As confident as the Jays' ninth-ranked prospect is, his breakout season for Double-A New Hampshire was one of the most eye-opening by any Minor Leaguer. He established career highs in every offensive category except batting average -- he hit .273 in 62 games during his rookie year in 2016 -- and has the hardware to show for it.

The 23-year-old batted .252/.388/.499 with 54 extra-base hits, 99 RBIs and 80 runs scored in 132 games for the EL champion Fisher Cats. He paced the circuit with 26 homers, 15 more than he hit in his first two seasons combined, and his 100 walks were the third-highest total in the Minors. Only Blue Jays No. 30 prospect Ryan Noda (109) and No. 8 White Sox prospect Zack Collins (101) had more.

It was the type of season that would attract the spotlight. But for the son of 2015 Hall of Fame inductee Craig Biggio, it provided a further sense of validation.

"I've grown up with a target on my back because of who my dad is," the Notre Dame product said. "I've had that pressure since I was a kid. There were always the inevitable comparisons, but it doesn't matter and has never mattered to me what others think. He's my dad and I'm me. I have the same expectations of myself, no matter what type of year I have. As a player and as a competitor, you find ways to get better every day."

Video: New Hampshire's Biggio belts walk-off homer

Biggio produced solid numbers in his first two seasons, but there was little indication of what was to come. Selected in the fifth round of the 2016 Draft, the Houston native hit .273/.371/.349 with Class A Short Season Vancouver and Class A Lansing. He spent last year in the Florida State League and produced modest numbers -- .233/.342/.363 -- while hitting 11 homers and driving in 60 runs in 127 games with Class A Advanced Dunedin. Hidden in those statistics, however, was a solid approach. With 74 walks, he compiled an on-base percentage that was 111 points higher than his batting average.

Last season was one of adjustments for Biggio, who also wanted to establish his own identity. He wasn't alone in that endeavor. Two of his Dunedin teammates -- MLB.com's top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and 11th-ranked Bo Bichette -- faced the same pressures as the sons of successful Major Leaguers and, in Guerrero's case, a future Hall of Famer.

"The longer you play, the more you learn, the more you pick up and the better you'll get," Biggio said. "I made some adjustments offensively [last offseason] and things clicked for me. But it's not just offseason work and preparation. As a player, you learn a lot of little things that happen during the course of games. Whether it's offense, defense or baserunning ... you can always pick up new things when you're out there competing. It's just a natural thing that happens as you play more and more."

Biggio's instruction continues in the AFL, where the infielder is learning to play the outfield with the Surprise Saguaros. If that sounds familiar, it should. His father made the switch from catcher to Gold Glove-winning second baseman before landing in the outfield later in his career.

The younger Biggio welcomes the opportunity to expand his versatility and views it as another on-ramp on the road the Majors.

"[Playing the outfield] is something the Blue Jays came to me about," said Biggio, who's made eight outfield appearances in the pros. "Seeing my dad do it and having the mind-set to find any way to get into the lineup makes me all for it. I've played second base for the most part during college and now in the pros, but I always wanted to see how I'd do at other positions. By showing the Jays I can do so can only help me, and it's an opportunity I appreciate getting."

The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder played left field in two of Surprise's first four games. He's been able to avoid any defensive adventures but admits the outfield will take some getting used to.

"Playing in the outfield just isn't natural for me yet," he said. "I was a kid who played second, shortstop and third. I played some outfield my first year of high school, but that's pretty much it. Other than that, my only real experience was shagging balls during batting practice when my dad played. There are a lot of things I need to learn and get used to. Even routine plays are not so routine when you're not used to it, but the AFL is the perfect place to do it."

Offseason MiLB include

That's not to say Biggio doesn't feel the effects of the Minor League season. A year in which he appeared in 132 of 140 regular-season games and six in the playoffs during New Hampshire's championship run exacted a toll.

"There's always a bit of fatigue after a long year," Biggio admitted. "You work out and build up your body to prepare for the season, but you end up getting beaten down by the grind of competing every day. As players, we're always playing through some type of ailment out there, but that's how it goes. It was nice to go home for a short break and get my mind off baseball and just refresh things, especially mentally. But I feel good and ready to go."

Like many other first-time AFL participants, Biggio is trying to make the most of his five-week stay in the desert.

"I think it's really cool and fun to be able to play with other guys," he said. "Playing alongside guys I've gone up against the last few years is a treat. You get to know them a bit during the season but not much because time is so limited. Having them as teammates gives you an opportunity to get to know them personally but to also see how other organizations go about teaching their players. It's a great place to learn from each other and take things from your teammates and apply it to your own game."