Adams collect four hits for Canadians

The Blue Jays' third-round pick in this year's Draft went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs as Class A Short Season Vancouver defeated Spokane, 8-3, on Sunday at Nat Bailey Stadium. Adams' effort included first professional homer and two doubles while getting the start behind the plate for the first time since being drafted.

Although recording a four-hit game just three days into his professional career is impressive enough, Riley Adams was one relay throw away from recording his first cycle before taking his first bus trip to a road game.

"I think at it end of the day it was just about getting comfortable. Obviously, this is just one game, there's plenty more left. It's a long season." Adams said. "It was just a combination of all of those things and today I was seeing the ball pretty well and the pitchers made a few mistakes that I made sure to capitalize on."

Adams hit .312/.424/.564 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs in 54 games in his junior season at the University of San Diego. Prior to making his Northwest League debut on Friday, he hadn't played a competitive game since his finale with the Toreros on May 21 and said the long layoff and adjustment from metal to wood bats made things difficult in his first two games with Vancouver.

"It's been a lot of fun so far. It's definitely been a lot different atmosphere than playing in college and getting used to playing every single day of the week," Adams said. "It's a little different, but it's a lot of fun and a lot of baseball. And that's never a bad thing."

He had a single in five at-bats in his pro debut, then went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Saturday, serving as the Canadians' designated hitter in both games. A day ahead of his 21st birthday, he faced Spokane starter Tyree Thompson with two outs in the second inning after Mattingly Romanin was hit by a pitch. Adams watched strike one and took a hack at a fastball over the outside half of the plate and lifted a fly ball over the head of right fielder Chad Smith for a run-scoring double.

"I don't try and do anything too crazy, I'm mainly working toward that right-center gap so if I get a ball middle-away or middle-in I like to drive the ball that way," he said. "I look for that ball out there and just try to put a good swing on it."

The California native led off against Thompson in the fourth, expecting the right-hander would adjust from his first at-bat and try and jam him up inside. After falling behind, 1-2, he drove a fastball over the fence in left-center.

"They busted me in a few times that I fouled back, so I got to two strikes and choked up a little bit because I felt like I was a little slow to the ball," Adams said. "He threw a pitch that was a little more middle-in and I didn't miss it. I made good contact and I was short to the ball."

Consecutive singles by Kacy Clemens and Romanin put runners at the corners for Adams with two outs in the fifth against reliever Johan Juan. He sent a blooper into right-center field out of the reach of second baseman Kole Enright for an RBI single.

Adams got one more chance against Juan in the seventh and nearly completed the cycle, lifting a 1-0 pitch beyond the reach of center fielder Miguel Aparicio and hustled his way around second. Aparicio tracked the ball down and fired it to Enright, whose relay throw nailed Adams at third.

Brock Lundquist doubled twice and singled, plating a run and scoring twice, while Clemens chipped in two hits and two RBIs for Vancouver.